Over 1.5 billion cubic meters of water delivered to Sozak district

The water reached the Sozak district in February. To secure the required volume, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation engaged in several discussions with their counterparts from the Kyrgyz Republic.

Acting on instructions from Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, specialists from the Zhambyl branch of Kazvodkhoz and the Chu-Talas basin inspection carried out monitoring along the Chu River to evaluate the impact of the environmental flow releases. Besides the Sozak district, the team also visited the Сhu, Moyinkum, and Sarysu districts in Zhambyl region.

Such a volume of water has reached the Sozak district for the first time in five years, for which local residents express their gratitude to the ministry.

"On behalf of all the residents of the district, I want to express our gratitude for the arrival of water. Thank you for continuing your efforts to ensure the water supply despite the intense heat, for personally visiting the sites, and for closely monitoring the results," said Rishat Tanatov, a resident of the Sozak district.

This year, under the guidance of Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, plans are in place to clear the Furmanovskiy diversion canal, which will carry water from the Chu River to the Sozak district.

As reported earlier, the Kirov Reservoir in West Kazakhstan is undergoing its first major reconstruction since its commissioning in 1967.