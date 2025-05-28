First reconstruction of Kirov Reservoir in 58 years underway in W Kazakhstan

To date, the repair of the 4-kilometer Kushum inlet canal has been fully completed. Approximately 84% of the dam's renovation is finished, with about 1.5 km reconstructed.

“The discharge canal is 69% complete, while repairs on the Pervomaysky main canal have reached 66%. Construction of control checkpoints and the reservoir’s power supply system is 80% finished. We plan to complete all renovation work on the Kirov Reservoir by the end of this year,” the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported.

The project is expected to enhance the reliability of the Kirov Reservoir and ensure uninterrupted irrigation water supply to consumers. The reconstruction will increase the reservoir's capacity and functionality, enabling irrigation of more than 12,000 ha of land in the West Kazakhstan region.

Commissioned in 1967, the Kirov Reservoir has a capacity of 62.9 million cubic meters and is part of the Ural-Kushum irrigation and drainage system.

“As part of our Water Resources Management System Development Concept, the Ministry plans to carry out a comprehensive reconstruction of 37 reservoirs. Last year, we completed the first reconstruction of the Aktobe Reservoir in 36 years, which now has a capacity of 245 million cubic meters. Reconstruction of the Kapshagai reservoir in the Turkistan region is currently ongoing,” said Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraikhanov.

As reported earlier, Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev stated that nearly 50% of Kazakhstan’s heat and water supply networks are in a deteriorated condition.