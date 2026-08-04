Over 140,000 regular blood donors registered in Kazakhstan

According to specialists, the donors play a crucial role in maintaining the country's safe blood supply.

Alma Demeuova, head of the center's public relations department, said that 684,474 people donated blood for the first time in Kazakhstan between 2016 and June 2026. During the same period, 140,350 regular donors were registered.

"Regular donors are citizens who have donated blood or its components three or more times within the past 12 months. Donors in this category ensure the stability of the national blood service and make a significant contribution to continuously meeting patients' needs," she said.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform News Agency

According to Demeuova, one of the main priorities for blood centers is to encourage first-time donors to become regular donors.

"To achieve this, blood centers maintain regular contact with citizens, encourage them to donate again, conduct public awareness campaigns, and promote the culture of voluntary non-remunerated blood donation," she said.

The specialist noted that increasing the number of both first-time and regular donors helps build a safe national blood reserve and ensures an uninterrupted supply of blood components to healthcare institutions.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported on how many people are currently waiting for an organ transplant in Kazakhstan.