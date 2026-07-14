Over 13,000 open-heart surgeries performed in Kazakhstan in 2025

Coronary artery bypass grafting was the most commonly performed procedure, accounting for 46.1% of all operations. Surgeries for acquired and congenital heart defects followed, making up 22.7% and 13.1%, respectively.

The ministry said continued advances in cardiac surgery have placed Kazakhstan among the world's top 30 countries in the field. Hospitals across the country now offer a full range of high-tech cardiac care, including open-heart surgery, endovascular interventions and more than 80 advanced cardiology procedures.

Another milestone was reached in 2025 when Kazakhstan performed its 100th heart transplant, underscoring the continued development of the country's transplant program.

The ministry also reported steady improvements in cardiovascular health. Over the past five years, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases has fallen by 15%, while mortality has dropped by 35.1%.

The positive trend continued in the first five months of 2026, with the incidence of cardiovascular diseases declining by 6.6%, hypertension by 9.7%, coronary heart disease by 10.1%, acute myocardial infarction by 5.7%, and stroke by 6.1%.

According to the ministry, these improvements have been driven by the expansion of stroke and cardiac centers, wider access to high-tech medical care, the adoption of modern clinical protocols, stronger emergency medical services, broader preventive screening and improved access to medicines for patients with cardiovascular diseases.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported on how many people are currently waiting for an organ transplant in Kazakhstan.