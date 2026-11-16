Over 1,200 settlements in Kazakhstan at risk of flooding

A meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reviewed the readiness of regions for the upcoming winter and progress in implementing flood prevention measures.

Representatives of central government agencies and regional administrations reported on the preparedness of road, energy and emergency services, as well as the implementation of flood protection measures.

According to Kazhydromet, the upcoming winter is expected to be relatively warm. However, above-average precipitation is forecast in the western, northern and eastern regions, potentially increasing the risk of snowdrifts and icy road conditions.

More than 40,000 personnel and 15,000 units of equipment have been prepared to respond to potential emergencies. A total of 1,729 warming centres with a combined capacity of over 144,000 people have also been set up across the regions.

As of November 1, 1,987 snow-clearing vehicles had been prepared for road maintenance, while stocks of 409,000 cubic metres of anti-icing materials had been accumulated.

"One of the major challenges every winter is the untimely removal of snow from roads, which, amid heavy snowfall and blizzards, leads to traffic disruptions and large-scale vehicle congestion," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Bozumbayev instructed the Ministry of Transport, in cooperation with regional administrations, to ensure timely snow removal, install snow fences and redeploy equipment to the most challenging road sections.

The Ministry of Energy was tasked with ensuring uninterrupted electricity and heat supplies, while the Ministry of Emergency Situations was instructed to ensure the readiness of rescue units and strengthen preventive measures.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the 2027 spring flood season.

A total of 1,242 flood-prone settlements have been identified across the country. Regional engineering plans include 424 measures, of which 280, or 66%, have been completed.

This year, 119.4 kilometres of protective dams and embankments have been constructed, repaired or reinforced. In addition, 156 kilometres of drainage systems have been built or restored, while 299 culverts have been installed or replaced.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Abai regions are in the spotlight, as certain settlements remain at risk of flooding and several flood prevention projects have yet to be completed.

"All preparatory measures must be completed before the onset of winter," Bozumbayev stressed.

He instructed regional administrations to complete priority flood prevention works, reinforce protective structures and prepare drainage channels and culverts.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation was tasked with enhancing control over reservoirs, while Kazhydromet must prepare detailed regional hydrological forecasts by February 2027.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was instructed to complete the modernization of the Taskyn information system to improve the accuracy of flood forecasting.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations to organize nationwide command-and-staff exercises to practically assess the readiness of rescue services, emergency stockpiles and evacuation shelters.

Regional governors were tasked with ensuring the timely and high-quality implementation of flood prevention measures.

Earlier, it was reported, that Kazakhstan plans to establish a multi-tiered national strategic uranium reserve exclusively for domestic use.