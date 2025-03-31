4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

An earthquake hit the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border region on Monday, March 31, at 12:25pm Astana time (7:25am GMT) in Kyrgyzstan. The Kazakhstan Center for acquisition and processing of special seismic information confirmed that the magnitude of the quake was 4.1.

There are no injuries and damage reported.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said tremors were recorded 182km wouthwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan, and 49km southeast of Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek.

