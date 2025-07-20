Over 11,800 tons of Zamzam water distributed at Prophet's Mosque during Hajj 1446 AH

The authority made extensive efforts to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, continuously and professionally transporting Zamzam water from Makkah to Madinah around the clock.

Photo credit: SPA

These efforts are part of an integrated system dedicated to securing and distributing high-quality Zamzam water through numerous watering points located within the Prophet's Mosque and its courtyards.

Recall that S. Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Ministry says over 190,000 Umrah visas issued since start of season.