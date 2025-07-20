Over 11,800 tons of Zamzam water distributed at Prophet's Mosque during Hajj 1446 AH
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced that 11,830 tons of Zamzam water were consumed at the Prophet's Mosque during the Hajj season 1446 AH, covering the period from Dhu Al-Qidah 1 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 29, SPA reports.
The authority made extensive efforts to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, continuously and professionally transporting Zamzam water from Makkah to Madinah around the clock.
These efforts are part of an integrated system dedicated to securing and distributing high-quality Zamzam water through numerous watering points located within the Prophet's Mosque and its courtyards.
