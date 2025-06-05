23 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today
18:42, 5 June 2025
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education presented a map of branches of foreign higher education institutions located in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“The Ministry of Science and Higher Education actively promotes Kazakhstan as a leading academic hub of Central Asia, through the development of international cooperation and expansion of opportunities for students,” the Ministry highlights.
The ministry has established partnership with 39 foreign universities so far. 23 branches of the leading universities of Great Britain, Italy, China, Russia, the U.S., France and South Korea are operating in Kazakhstan today.