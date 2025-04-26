Over 100,000 join today’s Astana cleanup campaign

Residents of the city, workers of state bodies, sportsmen, businessmen, public figures, deputies of the maslikhat and others joined the campaign throughout the city.

12,000 plants and 16,000 square meters of bushes and plants were planted today. 400 tons of waste were collected.

This year, the Kazakh capital will plant 1 million trees, bushes, etc. in all six districts.

As reported earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that addressing the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival, the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign was launched a year ago. He expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who took an active part in the nationwide campaign.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would always support them.

The Head of State said cleanliness should begin from every person, their own home, every street and every city. He stressed Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign should become a way of living. Thanks to joint efforts, the campaign turned into a large-scale movement.