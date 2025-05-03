Over 10,000 school camps to open in Kazakhstan

According to the Kazakh Government’s press service, 10,000 children will have the opportunity to rest for free with support from the Qazaqstan Halqyna fund.

All organizational matters are being coordinated under a joint plan involving nine government agencies. To support this effort, national and regional headquarters have been set up, and a list of recreation centers scheduled to open this summer has already been prepared.

Special attention is being given to safety. Authorities will step up monitoring of sanitation standards, food safety, and precautionary measures around water, forested areas, and sports facilities.

This year’s plan includes 16 year-round camps, the gradual opening of 188 seasonal camps, more than 10,000 school-based camps (both with and without meals), and 512 tent and yurt camps.

As reported earlier, seven new schools for 28,000 seats are to be commissioned in Astana this academic year under the Comfortable School national project.