Kazakh capital to build 7 new comfortable schools

New educational facilities are designed for double-shift schooling and to tackle the school shortage driven by population growth.

10 more schools for 6,225 pupils will be built in the city as part of the investment projects. Of which four for 2,700 pupils' seats will be put into service this year.

A special 800-seat school will be built in Nura district.

Notably, 24 new schools opened their doors in Astana last year. Of which 16 were built under the Comfortable School national project, five using private investments, three as part of budgetary investment projects. For the past two years, it has helped solve overcrowding in four three-shift schools. However, there are still four such schools.

217 new schools will be built throughout Kazakhstan by the end of 2025 as part of the Comfortable School national project to generate additional space for 460,000 schoolchildren.

To note, triple-shift schools reduced threefold in Kazakhstan.