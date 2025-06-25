Over 10,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Almaty

According to the municipal sanitary-epidemiological control department, as of June 20, the first dose of the vaccine was administered to 10,293 girls. Of them, 4.429 are girls aged 11 and 5,864 are aged 12-13. 4,171 girls have received the second component.

The vaccination is carried out in the medical rooms of schools with the use of Gardasil Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent Vaccine approved by the World Health Organization and registered in Kazakhstan. The vaccine protects from HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18.

Earlier it was reported that China approved first domestically produced nine-valent HPV vaccine.