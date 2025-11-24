EN
    Over 10,000 displaced by flooding in Malaysia

    07:11, 24 November 2025

    Flooding displaced over 10,000 people in Malaysia on Monday, with the northern state of Kelantan hit hardest, according to authorities, Xinhua reports. 

    Floods
    Phоtо credit: Anews' X accоunt

    Kelantan, which has seen continuous heavy rains over several days, recorded 8,248 flood evacuees, who were relocated to 33 flood relief centers.

    The meteorological department has issued warnings of continuous heavy rains and strong winds.

    As written before, Vietnam floods killed at least 90, leave dozens missing.

