Over 1,000 quakes observed near island chain in southwestern Japan

Multiple temblors continued being felt on Thursday, including those that measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Akuseki Island, part of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The Fukuoka district meteorological observatory is urging people to remain cautious due to continued seismic activity in the area.

Since June 21, the region has been hit by multiple quakes of a seismic intensity of at least 1, with temblors measuring a lower 5 logged on Monday and Wednesday.

A quake measuring lower 5 is described by the agency as a level at which many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable.

