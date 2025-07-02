Strong quakes jolt southwestern Japan islands

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a magnitude-5.5 earthquake occurred at 3:26 p.m., registering a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Kodakara Island in Kagoshima Prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake, which struck at a depth of around 10 kilometers, followed a magnitude-5.1 temblor that hit the area at 4:32 a.m. at a depth of around 16 km, registering a lower 5 on the intensity scale on Akuseki Island in the prefecture.

A quake measuring a lower 5, described by the agency as a level at which many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable, also hit the island, which has a population of 89, on Monday.

The area, near Yakushima Island and Amami-Oshima Island, has been hit by a series of quakes since June 21, with 865 quakes of a seismic intensity of at least 1 recorded by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A local branch of the agency is urging people to remain cautious as a quake measuring around a lower 5 could hit the area again.

