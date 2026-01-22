Over 1,000 new roles emerge as AI reshapes Kazakhstan’s labor market

As the speaker noted, to maintain a sustainable balance between the education system and real-world labor market demands, the Ministry has developed the atlases of new professions under the Mamandyghym — Bolashaghym (My Profession — My Future) Project.

"In the process of project and research works, we have identified over 1,000 new professions, and more than 540 existing roles as transforming. Meanwhile, 385 occupations are projected to disappear. We conducted 310 in-depth interviews and sociological surveys with over 8,000 respondents," Gulzat Kobenova said.

The impact of AI by 2035

According to the Vice Minister, forecasts indicate that artificial intelligence will fundamentally transform the employment landscape in Kazakhstan.

By 2035, up to 53% of professions are expected to undergo partial automation. This shift will primarily impact sectors characterized by routine tasks, including accounting, finance, logistics, and administrative services.

However, AI can enhance the efficiency of up to 70% of current jobs, in particular, in high-tech sectors, energy, medicine, data science, and creative industries.

As a result, the market will see a surging demand for specialists in data analysis, machine learning, digital engineering, cybersecurity, and new hybrid roles that bridge technical proficiency with high-level analytical skills.

