Over 100 people evacuated due to flooding in Bulandy district

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of the Akmola region, the flood peak in Bulandy district is now decreasing. Rescuers are still working around the clock to minimize the consequences of the flood. Around 300 personnel and 156 units of special equipment are involved in the operation.

Photo credit: The Emergency Situations Department of Akmola region

"In the village of Ivankovka, four private homes were flooded. In the village of Kapitonovka, 41 people, including 11 children, were evacuated during the night due to the rising water level in the Boksuk River. In the village of Novobratsk, 70 people, including 11 children, were evacuated. All evacuees have been placed with relatives. In addition, 757 head of livestock and 471 birds were rescued," shared the official representative of the regional Emergency Situations Department, Yersain Koishibayev.

Photo credit: The Emergency Situations Department of Akmola region

Flooding in several settlements was avoided thanks to timely blasting work, the use of sandbags, and the organization of meltwater diversion.

Since the beginning of the flood season, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and local authorities have pumped out more than 1.4 million cubic meters of water, laid 141,000 sandbags, and used about 1,500 tons of inert materials.

Photo credit: The Emergency Situations Department of Akmola region

Earlier, Yeraly Tugzhanov, Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has visited the flood-prone areas of the town of Makinsk in Bulandy District.