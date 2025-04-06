Advisor to Kazakh PM assesses flood situation in Bulandy district

According to the Emergency Situations Department of Akmola region, Yeraly Tugzhanov arrived in the Bulandy district. Together with the akim (governor) of Akmola region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, and Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Ramil Kamalov, they visited the flood-prone areas of the town of Makinsk.

“Currently, anti-flood measures are being carried out in the district. In Makinsk, work is in full swing to eliminate the consequences of the flooding. The regional emergency anti-flood headquarters has decided to open a regional road to allow the water to flow through and prevent flooding of houses. Thanks to these prompt measures, the water level has decreased by one meter,” the department shared.

Rescuers continue their work at 12 sites in Makinsk. Emergency situations units from the cities of Kokshetau, Karaganda, Astana, and Atbasar, as well as local executive bodies and cadets from the M. Gabdullin Academy of Civil Protection, have been engaged in the work.

As a result of the visit, instructions were issued for the urgent continuation of work to eliminate the consequences of the flooding, completion of water pumping and drainage from flooded yards and private houses, and the restoration of damaged sections of the roads after the water level recedes.

Photo credit: Akimat of Akmola region

"The flight covered the most vulnerable settlements in the Astrakhan and Bulandy districts. Flood-affected areas and riverbeds were inspected in the Bulandy district. The route then passed through the Astrakhan district, where visual observations of the Kalkutan River and settlements were conducted," the department said.

Following the aerial inspection, instructions were issued to strengthen protective dams, enhance water drainage control, and ensure the readiness of emergency services for possible deteriorating conditions.

As reported earlier, rescue teams from Kokshetau, Atbasar, Astana, and Karaganda participate in flood relief efforts in Bulandy district.