Over 100 billion parcels delivered in China in 2025

The bureau noted that the 100 billion milestone was reached 35 days earlier than in 2024, marking the fifth consecutive year that China has handled over 100 billion parcels.

As the country's consumer market continues to expand and e-commerce grows in popularity, the courier sector is playing an increasingly important role in supporting related industries and driving broader economic growth, an official with the bureau said.

Since the beginning of this year, China has unveiled a variety of measures to boost consumption. For instance, it has added more product categories to its consumer goods trade-in program, aiming to drive domestic demand and unlock consumer potential.

China reaffirmed support for this national program last month, pledging to ensure continued funding to sustain the government subsidy payment throughout 2025.

To enhance the impact of the program, the courier sector is working to provide more efficient and convenient services, drawing on the joint efforts of millions of practitioners, the official said.

The sector will also make more efforts to reduce social logistics costs and build a more resource-efficient society, the official added.

