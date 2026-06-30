Over 1 trln tenge allocated for Kazakhstan's energy, utilities modernization

Tokayev said the transition to a new model of economic development requires comprehensive upgrades to the country's energy, engineering, and transport infrastructure.

"These are the backbone of any state, and Kazakhstan should be no exception," the President said.

He said these challenges had led the Government to launch what he described as an unprecedented National Project aimed at modernizing the energy and utilities sectors.

"More than one trillion tenge has been allocated for the implementation of the project this year alone," Tokayev said.

The President also said the Government would move away from costly cosmetic repairs in favor of comprehensive reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

"Instead of costly and inefficient cosmetic 'facade renovations,' we will move to the full-scale reconstruction of infrastructure and essential public utility systems," Tokayev said.

Earlier, the President said more than 200 new productions will be launched within two years attracting about 3 billion tenge in investments. The projects are expected to increase budget revenues, the introduction of advanced technologies and the generation of new workplaces.