Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival expo, surveys startups
12:02, 21 April 2025
The Head of State visited an exhibition dedicated to the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service.
The exhibition features waste management, projects of industrial enterprises, environmental startups, school environmental initiatives and children’s drawings about the environment.
Pupils of the fifth grade of the Margulam school #40 Nurbakhyt Yermekuly and Aizat Yerzhankyzy presented their River Yessil cleanup and preservation projects.
As earlier reported, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Zhastar Park in Astana along with environmental activists as part of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) Eco Festival.