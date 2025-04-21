EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival expo, surveys startups

    12:02, 21 April 2025

    The Head of State visited an exhibition dedicated to the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State visited an exhibition dedicated to the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival
    Photo credit: Akorda
    The Head of State visited an exhibition dedicated to the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The exhibition features waste management, projects of industrial enterprises, environmental startups, school environmental initiatives and children’s drawings about the environment.

    The Head of State visited an exhibition dedicated to the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Pupils of the fifth grade of the Margulam school #40 Nurbakhyt Yermekuly and Aizat Yerzhankyzy presented their River Yessil cleanup and preservation projects.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Zhastar Park in Astana along with environmental activists as part of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) Eco Festival.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
