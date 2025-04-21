Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival expo, surveys startups

Photo credit: Akorda

The exhibition features waste management, projects of industrial enterprises, environmental startups, school environmental initiatives and children’s drawings about the environment.

Photo credit: Akorda

Pupils of the fifth grade of the Margulam school #40 Nurbakhyt Yermekuly and Aizat Yerzhankyzy presented their River Yessil cleanup and preservation projects.

