OTS summit offers crucial opportunity for Hungary - official

Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Egeresi noted that Hungary has been an observer member of the OTS since 2018, adding, "Seven years have passed since then, and this event is an excellent chance to promote Hungary."

Egeresi emphasized that the gathering will also be a significant contribution to the OTS itself.

“Relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan have been developing along an upward trajectory and continue to do so. Hungary stands behind Azerbaijan. On issues concerning stability in the South Caucasus, even during the war, Hungary has always supported Azerbaijan,” he added.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Budapest.