    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Budapest

    18:47, 20 May 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Budapest to participate in the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Today the Head of State will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.

    Recall that in November 2024, the Kazakh President paid a state visit to Hungary.

    The Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will start today in Budapest.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Hungary Politics President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
