Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Budapest
18:47, 20 May 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Budapest to participate in the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Today the Head of State will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.
Recall that in November 2024, the Kazakh President paid a state visit to Hungary.
The Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will start today in Budapest.