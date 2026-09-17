OTS states to enhance cooperation in digital security

The meeting reviewed key aspects of countering modern challenges and threats, as well as prospects for further strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.

Participants exchanged views and proposals regarding the impact of the developments in the Middle East on the security situation within the OTS. They also discussed in detail the development of national capabilities in artificial intelligence in the context of the national security of OTS member states.

Photo credit: Akorda

In her remarks, Balayeva emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation among Turkic states amidst growing geopolitical instability and new challenges to international security.

Particular attention was paid to digital security, which could be significantly strengthened by Kazakhstan’s initiatives to establish a Cybersecurity Council and a network of artificial intelligence centers of the Turkic states. The need to develop practical mechanisms for cooperation, including between the relevant agencies of the Turkic countries, was emphasized.

On the sidelines of the event, Aida Balayeva held bilateral talks with Ramil Usubov, Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council, Adilet Orozbekov, Secretary of Kyrgyzstan's Security Council, Okay Memiş, Secretary General of the National Security Council of Turkiye, and Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of Uzbekistan's Security Council.

The heads of all OTS delegations met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed the importance of further developing the dialogue and deepening cooperation to ensure regional stability and security.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved a series of personnel appointments within the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan