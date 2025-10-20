OTS Secretary General addresses Global Tourism Forum

In his address, Ambassador Omuraliyev highlighted the strategic importance of tourism as a driver of sustainable growth, cultural diplomacy, and regional connectivity. He noted that the Turkic States collectively welcomed nearly 100 million international visitors in 2024, underscoring the region’s growing role in the global tourism industry.

He also emphasized flagship OTS initiatives such as the Turkic Silk Road, Tabarruk Ziyarat, and the Joint Museum Card Project, which promote cultural exchange and unity across the Turkic World.

Ambassador Omuraliyev reaffirmed the OTS’s commitment to advancing the Turkic World Vision 2040 and to strengthening cooperation with international partners to foster inclusive and sustainable tourism.

Earlier, Kubanychbek Omuraliev issued a statement on the Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace.