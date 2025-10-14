OTS Sec Gen issues statement on Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace

"I welcome the Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace held on 13 October 2025 with participation of the world leaders following the establishment of a ceasefire based on the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt and hope that the ceasefire would lead to a permanent end to hostilities and suffering in Gaza as well as immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the statement reads.

Ambassador Omuraliev expressed hope that "this precious opportunity can be utilized by the sides for the realization of a two-state solution in the upcoming period, which will allow the Palestinians and the Israelis to live side by side in peace and security."

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump signed Gaza ceasefire deal with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye.