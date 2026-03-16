OTS observers cite no interferences at referendum polling stations in Astana

Ömer Kocaman, OTS Deputy Secretary-General, said during the referendum day, the OST observation mission was divided into three groups to monitor 31 polling stations in Astana.

He said the mission revealed no major violations or inconsistencies. Polling stations had all conditions for international and local observers in place; everything was prepared for smooth operation, according to Kocaman.

There were sufficient information and technical equipment, he said, adding that no unauthorized or illegal materials at the stations were found.

Ömer Kocaman highlighted that people with disabilities were also be able to exercise their constitutional rights.

The OTS Deputy Secretary-General said that the mission came to the conclusion that the effective awareness efforts led to the success of the referendum.

The OTS observation mission was assured that the referendum in Kazakhstan was held openly and transparently. We state that everything was in accordance with international standards and national legislations of the country, said Ömer Kocaman.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) said on Monday the referendum on the new draft Constitution in Kazakhstan was held "at a professional and high level."