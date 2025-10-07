OTS+ is set to be created at OTS Summit in Azerbaijan

“In addition, a decision will be made to expand cooperation within our organization. The new OTS+ format will enable collaboration with third countries,” he said.

Omuraliev reminded that only countries where Turkic languages have official status can become members of the OTS. According to the Secretary General, security issues have been a key topic of previous summits and will remain an important subject at the upcoming one.

“However, this time the main focus will be on the economy. The economic agenda includes transport, logistics, and infrastructure connectivity - all of which are strategic areas for our member states,” Omuraliev noted.

As it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Gebele, Azerbaijan, for the 12th Summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS).