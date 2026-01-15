OTS holds 3rd Diaspora Capacity Building Training Program in Vienna

The program commenced on 13 January 2026 with a Gala Concert of Turkic Artists at the MuTh Concert and Theater Hall, attended by representatives of Vienna-based international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of diaspora institutions of the OTS Member States and Observers, as well as representatives of Turkic diaspora NGOs in Europe and Austria.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, emphasized the unifying power of culture in strengthening ties among Turkic communities abroad and highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding and solidarity.



The main training program was held on 14 January 2026 at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna.

The opening session featured addresses by: Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States; Ambassador Rovshan Sadigbayli, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Vienna, representing Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the OTS; Ambassador Gürsel Dönmez, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Austria; Ambassador Levent Eler, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Türkiye to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Vienna; Ambassador Nurjan Shaildabekova, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna.

In their remarks, the speakers underlined the strategic importance of Turkic diasporas as key partners in strengthening people-to-people ties, promoting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic World, and enhancing cooperation and visibility in Europe.

The opening was followed by presentations by the Heads of Delegations of the OTS Member States and Observers, focusing on national approaches, institutional frameworks, and best practices in diaspora engagement.



During the interactive sessions, participants exchanged views on the current state and activities of Turkic diasporas in Europe, prospective efforts to strengthen coordination and cooperation among diaspora organizations, the role of diaspora institutions of the OTS Member States and Observers in supporting community resilience, youth engagement, and public diplomacy.

The program concluded with an exchange of experiences among diaspora representatives and a family photo, reaffirming the shared commitment to closer coordination and collective action.



The 3rd Diaspora Capacity Building Training Program contributed to advancing the OTS’s efforts to build a more structured, connected, and empowered Turkic diaspora network, in line with the Organization’s long-term vision of unity, solidarity, and cooperation across the Turkic World.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s trade with the Organization of Turkic States hit USD10.4 billion.