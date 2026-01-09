Kazakhstan’s trade with Organization of Turkic States hits USD10.4 bln

Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Assan Darbayev reported on Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the OTS member states. He stressed Kazakhstan regards the OTS as a strategic platform for deepening economic integration, development of investments, industrial cooperation and logistics corridors.

He said the Turkic region has significant economic potential today. The common task is to fully unlock it by creating sustainable added value chains and new growth opportunities for business. He emphasized that mutual trade dynamics prove the sustainability and relevance of economic cooperation.

He revealed Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with member states of the Organization of Turkic States reached 10.4 billion US dollars in the first 10 months of 2025, up 10.9 percent compared with the same period of 2024.

Kazakhstan’s exports rose 17.1% to make 7.6 billion US dollars, while imports totaled 2.8 billion US dollars, and trade surplus stood at 4.8 billion US dollars.

Export growth was driven by increased shipments of copper and copper cathodes, crude oil, wheat, petroleum products, sunflower oil, metallurgy, and agro‑industrial goods.

This reflects both Kazakhstan’s continued reliance on raw materials and a gradual expansion into higher-value-added products.

Darbayev also highlighted Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness, noting strong positions in international rankings such as the World Bank’s Doing Business and the Business Ready 2025 index.

He noted the Government is expected to attract at least 150 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment and raise the share of investments in fixed capital to 23% of GDP by 2029. To this end, a new 2030 Investment Policy Concept has been adopted, focusing on competitive, high-value-added industries.

According to him, Kazakhstan continues to promote initiatives to improve the business climate, reduce trade barriers, and strengthen transport and logistics connectivity. It supports the Turkic Investment Fund and the launch of digital and trade platforms.

The Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry was established in 2023, bringing together Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers. Azerbaijan chaired the Union in 2025.

To note, Türkiye’s trade with Turkic states over past 5 years hits $62.6B.