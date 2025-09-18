OTS heads of government meeting starts in Kyrgyz capital

Prior to the event, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliyev, met with the heads of delegations at the Yntymak Ordo Residence.

Those attending the event are Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The participants are expected to discuss the issues related to economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture and other important areas. Discussions will also center around the implementation of previously adopted decisions and the improvement of the OTS' operation.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an international coopertion organization of the Turkic-speaking countries, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

