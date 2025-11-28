OTS EOM starts monitoring parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

The mission is comprised of officials from the OTS Secretariat, representatives from the Central Election Commissions (CEC) of Member States other than Kyrgyzstan.

On 27 November 2025, the Mission held a meeting with Tynchtyk Shainazarov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic. This meeting provided the Mission with comprehensive information on legal and administrative aspects crucial to the preparation and conduct of the election process.

Additionally, the Mission held productive meetings with the contesting candidates to gain firsthand insights into the campaign process and candidate preparations.

Earlier, it was reported, that as of November 25, 2025, 787 international observers were accredited for the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.