OTS EOM starts monitoring parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
The International Election Observation Mission of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), led by Mirvokhid Azimov, the Deputy Secretary General of the OTS, has started the monitoring of the Early Elections for the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic slated for 30 November 2025, Kabar reported.
The mission is comprised of officials from the OTS Secretariat, representatives from the Central Election Commissions (CEC) of Member States other than Kyrgyzstan.
On 27 November 2025, the Mission held a meeting with Tynchtyk Shainazarov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic. This meeting provided the Mission with comprehensive information on legal and administrative aspects crucial to the preparation and conduct of the election process.
Additionally, the Mission held productive meetings with the contesting candidates to gain firsthand insights into the campaign process and candidate preparations.
Earlier, it was reported, that as of November 25, 2025, 787 international observers were accredited for the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.