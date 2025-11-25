787 international observers accredited for Nov 30 elections in Kyrgyzstan
The Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic on November 25, accredited 16 international observers to participate in the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) scheduled for November 30, 2025, Kabar reported.
By decree of the CEC, representatives of the following have been accredited as international observers:
- Election Commission of the Republic of India;
- Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tashkent;
- Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Embassy of Hungary in the Kyrgyz Republic.
To date, 787 international observers have been accredited for the early elections of deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 4.2 million people will cast their votes at the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.