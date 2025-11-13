Osh hosts international ART EXPO showcasing cultural brilliance across CIS nations

Organized with support from the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, the event featured a vibrant concert program curated by the Osh City Department of Culture, a fashion show spotlighting renowned designers from across the CIS, and a diverse display of handicrafts and fine arts.

ART EXPO serves as a dynamic platform celebrating the rich cultural heritage and creative accomplishments of CIS countries, by hosting this major international event, Osh reinforces its status as a cultural hub within the region and plays a vital role in promoting national art and culture on the global arena.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until November 14.

Earlier, it was reported that Bishkek hosted the international photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural legacy.