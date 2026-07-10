OSCE/ODIHR observers begin monitoring preparations for Qurultay elections

The delegation of international observers was headed by Vincent Piket

CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov briefed the mission representatives on preparations for the upcoming election campaign and outlined the key changes resulting from the constitutional reform and the new model for forming the country’s highest representative body.

According to the head of the Central Election Commission, following the adoption of the new Constitution in the March 15, 2026 referendum, Kazakhstan transitioned to a unicameral model of legislative power, the Qurultay. The new body will be elected on the basis of a proportional representation system.

Abdirov noted that an important stage in implementing the reform was the entry into force on July 1 of the regulatory legal acts governing the new electoral system.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the organization of election commissions, the training of their members, public information efforts, ensuring the transparency of the electoral process, and the participation of public and international observers.

The CEC chairman emphasized that Kazakhstan continues to cooperate with the OSCE/ODIHR and takes the organization’s recommendations into account when improving the electoral system.

We highly value our many years of cooperation with the OSCE/ODIHR, which is based on open dialogue and professional interaction. The Central Election Commission will provide international observers with all the necessary conditions to carry out their work in accordance with Kazakhstan’s legislation and the country’s international obligations, Abdirov said.

For his part, Vincent Piket, head of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, noted the importance of the institutional changes taking place in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness for further cooperation with the Central Election Commission.

Kazakhstan is an important partner of the OSCE. For our mission, it is particularly important to observe the first-ever elections of deputies to the Qurultay during a period of significant legislative and institutional transformation, he stated.

Following the meeting, the sides underscored the importance of conducting the election campaign in accordance with the law and ensuring equal conditions for all participants in the process.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's CEC approves the Qurultay election calendar.