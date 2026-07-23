OSCE/ODIHR Mission to send 22 long-term observers to Kazakhstan for Qurultay elections

The sides discussed international observation of the election of deputies to Kazakhstan’s Qurultay (Parliament) scheduled for August 23. The vote will be the first parliamentary election held under the country's new Constitution.

Special attention was given to ensuring openness, transparency, and information support for the electoral process.

Kochetov said the new Constitution reinforces Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening democracy, developing civil society, and protecting the rights, freedoms, and legitimate interests of citizens. He also emphasized the importance of constructive interaction with international observation missions, including the OSCE/ODIHR.

Piket said that the OSCE/ODIHR will send 22 long-term observers to Kazakhstan to monitor the election process.

The mission’s first interim report on the election campaign is scheduled for August 7, while its final assessment will be issued after the elections.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their interest in further constructive cooperation throughout the preparation and conduct of the Qurultay elections.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) had accredited 10 more international observers for the upcoming Qurultay (Parliament) elections. As of July 21, the total number of accredited international observers had reached 86.