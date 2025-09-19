OSCE High Commissioner commends Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic harmony

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of multilingual education, the expansion of the participation of national minorities in the socio-economic life of the country, as well as their involvement in public administration processes.

Deputy Minister Issetov informed the OSCE representatives about the ongoing political reforms, economic and social transformations in the country aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens, including national minorities.

In his turn, Christophe Kamp particularly noted Kazakhstan’s unique experience in strengthening interethnic harmony and upholding the linguistic and cultural rights of national minorities. He highly appreciated the fruitful results of the state policy in this area, and expressed hope for deepening cooperation and coordinating joint actions in the framework of subsequent reforms.

The OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities also shared his views and priorities in the field of reducing interethnic tension and early conflict prevention based on dialogue, consultations and practical recommendations.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for active cooperation in the field of human rights protection, support for national minorities and strengthening interethnic harmony.

Recall that the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions opened in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 17. The main theme of the congress is "Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future".