The ceremony will move from the Dolby Theatre, which has hosted the event since 2002, to the Peacock Theater, located in the L.A. Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

The current agreement with Dolby Theatre remains in effect through 2028. The new venue is expected to host the ceremony under a long-term contract extending into the late 2030s.

The relocation is part of a broader strategy by organizers to modernize the format of the awards ceremony and expand its global reach.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not yet disclosed detailed plans regarding changes to the ceremony format, but media reports indicate potential updates to distribution and audience engagement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 98th Academy Awards saw One Battle After Another win six awards.