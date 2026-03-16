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    Oscars 2026: Historic moments, rare tie and major disappointments

    10:21, 16 March 2026

    Honoring the year’s standout films, the 98th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. The ceremony wrapped up the 2026 awards season with historic firsts, shocking snubs and rare surprises, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Oscars 2026: Historic moments, rare tie and major disappointments
    Collage credit: Arman Aisultan/ Qazinform

    One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Academy Awards, taking home 6 trophies. The film won Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, along with awards for Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Casting and Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

    Sinners followed with 4 awards despite entering the ceremony as the most nominated film with 16 nominations. Among its wins were Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler.

    Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners.

    Another highlight came in the supporting actress category, where Amy Madigan won for her role in Weapons, marking her first Oscar victory and coming 40 years after her previous nomination.

    Some of the evening’s most nominated titles, however, left empty-handed. Marty Supreme, which had 9 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, did not win any awards.

    Train Dreams also ended the ceremony without a win despite nominations for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Original Song and Cinematography.

    Another high-profile disappointment was Bugonia from Yorgos Lanthimos. The film, which starred Emma Stone and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Original Score and Original Screenplay, failed to secure any awards.

    Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival double winner The Secret Agent also went home empty-handed despite nominations including Best Picture, International Feature and Best Actor for Wagner Moura.

    One of the biggest surprises of the night came in the live action short film category. Both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were awarded Oscars, marking only the seventh tie in the history of the Academy Awards.

    All winners:

    Best Picture: One Battle After Another

    Best Actor: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

    Best Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

    Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan – Weapons

    Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

    Best International Feature Film: Sentimental Value

    Best Animated Feature Film: KPop Demon Hunters

    Best Animated Short Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

    Best Film Editing: One Battle After Another

    Best Cinematography: Sinners

    Best Original Song: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

    Best Directing: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

    Best Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

    Best Original Screenplay: Sinners (Ryan Coogler)

    Best Costume Design: Frankenstein (Kate Hawley)

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frankenstein

    Best Production Design: Frankenstein

    Best Casting: One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kulukundis)

    Best Live Action Short Film: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva (joint winners)

    Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

    Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms

    Best Documentary Feature Film: Mr Nobody Against Putin

    Best Original Score: Sinners (Ludwig Göransson)

    Best Sound: F1

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the winners of BAFTA Film Awards 2026.

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