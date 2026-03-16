Oscars 2026: Historic moments, rare tie and major disappointments

One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Academy Awards, taking home 6 trophies. The film won Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, along with awards for Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Casting and Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

Sinners followed with 4 awards despite entering the ceremony as the most nominated film with 16 nominations. Among its wins were Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners.

Another highlight came in the supporting actress category, where Amy Madigan won for her role in Weapons, marking her first Oscar victory and coming 40 years after her previous nomination.

Some of the evening’s most nominated titles, however, left empty-handed. Marty Supreme, which had 9 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, did not win any awards.

Train Dreams also ended the ceremony without a win despite nominations for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Original Song and Cinematography.

Another high-profile disappointment was Bugonia from Yorgos Lanthimos. The film, which starred Emma Stone and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Original Score and Original Screenplay, failed to secure any awards.

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival double winner The Secret Agent also went home empty-handed despite nominations including Best Picture, International Feature and Best Actor for Wagner Moura.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came in the live action short film category. Both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were awarded Oscars, marking only the seventh tie in the history of the Academy Awards.

All winners:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Best International Feature Film: Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature Film: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Animated Short Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Film Editing: One Battle After Another

Best Cinematography: Sinners

Best Original Song: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

Best Directing: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Best Original Screenplay: Sinners (Ryan Coogler)

Best Costume Design: Frankenstein (Kate Hawley)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frankenstein

Best Production Design: Frankenstein

Best Casting: One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kulukundis)

Best Live Action Short Film: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva (joint winners)

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms

Best Documentary Feature Film: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best Original Score: Sinners (Ludwig Göransson)

Best Sound: F1

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the winners of BAFTA Film Awards 2026.