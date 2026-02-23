BAFTA Film Awards 2026 winners announced

The main triumph of the evening was One Battle After Another, which won awards in several major categories, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

The award for Best Director went to Paul Thomas Anderson, who was also recognized for his work on One Battle After Another.

In the acting categories, Robert Aramayo won Best Actor and received the EE Rising Star award, while Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress.

The Best Supporting Actor award went to Sean Penn, while Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress.

Among other winners:

Best Animated Film: Zootopia 2

Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score: Sinners

Best Documentary Film: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Outstanding British Film: Hamnet

Film Not in the English Language: Sentimental Value

The BAFTA Fellowship award was presented to media executive and producer Donna Langley, while the award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was given to Clare Binns.

