Osaka, Hokkaido join forces to seek Japan's secondary capital status

The two governors signed a cooperation agreement to seek secondary capital designations at a meeting in Sapporo, the capital of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

We should aim to build a country with a multipolar growth model while utilizing each prefecture's unique characteristics, Yoshimura said after the meeting.

Suzuki highlighted the effectiveness of cooperation among prefectures seeking secondary capital status in demonstrating the potential of regional backup functions and multipolar growth.

The meeting was proposed by Yoshimura. The agreement marks the first partnership between two prefectures that have proposed serving as secondary capitals capable of assuming key national functions in the event of large-scale disasters in Tokyo.

Earlier, it was reported that Japanese government officials confirmed they would adopt an ordinance around late October that sets requirements for serving as a secondary capital.