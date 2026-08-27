Japan to unveil secondary capital requirements in October

Last month, the country’s parliament enacted a bill to establish a secondary capital in a regional area to serve as an alternative to the central government's operations and to diversify economic bases in preparation for large-scale disasters. Tax breaks and deregulation will be implemented.

Local governments, such as Osaka, Hokkaido, Aichi, and Fukuoka prefectures, have announced their proposals to serve as a secondary capital.

The requirements are anticipated to stipulate that secondary capital locations possess a lower risk of simultaneous disaster exposure with Tokyo. The designation process is expected to consider the locations of regional government bureaus, population size, and levels of economic concentration.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had approved a bill to establish a second national capital.