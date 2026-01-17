Osaka Court dismisses request to ban executions by hanging

The three, whose death sentences have been finalized, claimed that executions by hanging are against an international treaty that prohibits cruel punishments.

Noting that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, ratified by the Japanese government, prohibits inhumane and cruel punishments, the plaintiff side claimed that executions by hanging are "cruel and should not be allowed to continue."

Presiding Judge Noriko Yokota rejected the claim, saying that fighting over the method of execution through administrative litigation is inappropriate.

In her ruling, the judge said that criminal judgments in the country presuppose executions by hanging. Granting the ban can be contradictory to finalized criminal judgments, Yokota added.

