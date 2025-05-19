2 men die in Osaka after one jumps from building, lands on other
17:41, 19 May 2025
Two men died on Monday after one is believed to have jumped from an apartment building and landed on the other at ground level, according to local police, Kyodo reports.
Police in Osaka received an emergency call at around 11:25 a.m. The site of the incident is around 400 meters north of Nakazakicho Station on the Osaka Metro Tanimachi Line.
Both men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
