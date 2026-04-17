Oral–Istanbul direct flights to launch in June 2026

According to the press service of Oral International Airport LLP, the flights will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Istanbul, a major transport and tourism hub, offers convenient connections to a wide range of international destinations for both business and leisure travel.

The new direct route is expected to reduce travel time and improve access to international destinations for residents of the West Kazakhstan region.

Previously, Qazinform reported that flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai had been suspended until April 30, 2026, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.