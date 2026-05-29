Operational failure causes brief drop in output at Tengiz oilfield

An operational failure on May 28, 2026, caused a brief drop in oil output at one of the production facilities of Tengizchevroil (TCO) company.

According to Energy Ministry’s spokesperson Assel Serikpayeva, the company is currently implementing necessary measures and field extraction is recovering. She added that there are no risks to the staff, public, and environment.

She said the current situation is under the Energy Ministry’s constant control.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a fire broke out at one of the units of the third-generation plant at the Tengiz oil field.