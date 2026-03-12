Fire reported at Tengiz oilfield unit
17:24, 12 March 2026
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at one of the units of the third-generation plant at the Tengiz oil field. The fire was quickly extinguished, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Tengizchevroil company’s press service confirmed in a statement an incident occurred at one of its facilities at Tengiz.
It said no one was injured, and that it is working to determine the causes of the incident in a duly manner.
It added the company does not provide comments on the details of its activities.
The incident occurred a day after the announcement of crude oil production resumption at the Tengiz oilfield.