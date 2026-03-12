EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Fire reported at Tengiz oilfield unit

    17:24, 12 March 2026

    A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at one of the units of the third-generation plant at the Tengiz oil field. The fire was quickly extinguished, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Fire reported at Tengiz oilfield unit
    Photo credit: tengizchevroil.com

    The Tengizchevroil company’s press service confirmed in a statement an incident occurred at one of its facilities at Tengiz.

    It said no one was injured, and that it is working to determine the causes of the incident in a duly manner.

    It added the company does not provide comments on the details of its activities.

    The incident occurred a day after the announcement of crude oil production resumption at the Tengiz oilfield. 

    Tengiz Oil and Gas Fires Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All