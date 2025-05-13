Operation Sindoor has redefined the fight against terror – PM Modi outlines India’s evolving approach to security

Prime Minister Modi condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack, describing it as a serious act of violence that has drawn concern both nationally and internationally. He noted that the incident appeared to be aimed at disturbing social harmony. Modi stated that the entire nation, including citizens across communities and the political spectrum, is united in its commitment to addressing terrorism.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the emotions of millions of Indians,” Modi said.

He went on to highlight the country’s measured response in recent days, recognizing the role of the armed forces, and praised the efforts of the personnel involved in Operation Sindoor. Modi added that the armed forces have been given operational flexibility and that any threats to national security will be met with “a decisive shift in India’s strategic approach.”

“Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice. Operation Sindoor has redefined the fight against terror, setting a new benchmark, a new normal. This is not an era of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world. Terror and talks cannot coexist, Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand and Water and blood can never flow together,” he stated.

Modi reaffirmed to the global community that India's engagement with Pakistan will prioritize counterterrorism and issues related to the Kashmir region.

The address follows a series of events that began with the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. In the days that followed, India launched airstrikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, and by May 10, both India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, ending all military action.