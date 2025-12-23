Opera stars and children’s choir unite for Christmas concert in Astana

The programme features resonant voices of Astana Opera soloists: Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, mezzo-soprano Tatyana Vitsinskaya, sopranos Assem Sembina and Leila Alamanova, tenor Alikhan Zeinolla and baritone Sultan Bakytzhan. Joining them are guest artists, including countertenor Batyrzhan Smakov, a notably rare male voice type, violinist Madina Kapeu and violist Gulnara Tleugabylova.

Ruslan Baimurzin, recipient of the Order of Qurmet, will lead the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, and Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova will perform the piano part.

The evening will offer works by Baroque masters such as Caccini, Vivaldi, Handel, and Durante, alongside selections by Mozart, Massenet, Puccini and others. Adding to the festive atmosphere, young vocalists from the Astana Opera Children’s Studio (under chorus masters Altynganym Akhmetova and Shirin Akhmetzhanova) will perform Franz Gruber’s Silent Night.

The concert is part of the Bel Canto Music Salon series, which has become a favourite in Astana for its intimate, welcoming evenings and diverse programming.

“The Bel Canto Music Salon is now a cherished tradition at our chamber hall,” states Raushan Beskembirova, the project’s founder. “It was created to give artists a platform to share vocal and instrumental rarities with the public. It offers listeners an opportunity to explore a broad musical palette, from the technical brilliance of the Baroque, as featured in our Christmas concert, to romantic chamber lyricism and rare operatic arias. This series creates a special, intimate atmosphere where the hall becomes a creative laboratory for artistic exploration, and where I, as a pianist and organiser, can share my love for the beauty and diversity of the world’s musical heritage," she said.

Regarding the holiday repertoire, Raushan Beskembirova notes that the programme balances technical mastery with emotional warmth:

“A holiday concert requires a special approach; it’s always about the anticipation of a miracle. My intention is for this evening to serve as a ‘warm light’ for the audience during the winter season,” she explains. “The music we selected is designed to inspire hope and elevate the spirit, including Antonio Vivaldi’s Nisi Dominus. This marks the first time all nine movements of this masterpiece will be performed at the chamber hall, featuring Batyrzhan Smakov. I go on stage with a sense of profound gratitude that people come to share this bright holiday with us. We feel a deep responsibility to immerse guests in a world of harmony so they leave feeling refreshed and hopeful for the New Year.”

