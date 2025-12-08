Astana Opera captivates Oman with brilliant Coppélia ballet

At the invitation of the Omani side and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, the Astana Opera presented Roland Petit’s celebrated ballet Coppélia.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

More than two thousand spectators applauded principal dancers Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Aigerim Beketayeva, and Olzhas Tarlanov, and at the second performance - Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Rustem Seitbekov, and Shugyla Adepkhan. Under the baton of Maestro Ruslan Baimurzin, the orchestra created an ideal musical tapestry.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

And so, on the stage of the Royal Opera House Muscat, a small town came to life, where the residents are busy with their everyday concerns. All attention is drawn to the mysterious house of master Coppélius. In the window sits a motionless, motionless beauty with a fan - a doll so lifelike that it bewilders the young Franz. The figure is the very image of Swanilda, who discovers the professor’s secret and cleverly disguises herself as the doll. What follows is a delightful sequence of comic and tender moments, where illusion and reality seamlessly intertwine.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

The dancers effortlessly mastered Roland Petit’s choreography, characterized by its distinctive aesthetic and impeccable taste. It was said about this choreographer that he created his own theatrical universe and left a fantastic legacy.

The tour to Muscat concluded with prolonged applause. Flowers, smiles, and cries of “Bravo!” – this is how Oman bid farewell to the Kazakh performers, who showed that the language of high art is universal, and that the Astana Opera rightly holds its place among the world’s leading opera houses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana Opera dancers were preparing to perform at the Royal Opera House Muscat.